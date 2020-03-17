Edgewood Management LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 152.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Mairs & Power INC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 82,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,360,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,383,000 after buying an additional 313,883 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

MRK stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,828,067. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

