Edgewood Management LLC Sells 13,157 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of NVIDIA worth $1,609,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $17.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.