Edmond Macri Sells 5,014 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $148,113.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

