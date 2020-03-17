EDRCoin Price Down 27% This Week (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $23,898.24 and $69.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.