Egretia (EGT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 54% lower against the dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $1.12 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, OKEx and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 303.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.02225270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00192369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,636,064 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.