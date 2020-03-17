Eidoo Hits Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $160,546.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges including Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,261,768 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,927,323 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

