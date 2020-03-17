Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. Eisai has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.54.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

