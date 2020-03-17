Elastos Trading Down 40.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00019554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, LBank and Bit-Z. During the last week, Elastos has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $3.02 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 404.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.02222307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035337 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,010,218 coins and its circulating supply is 18,190,506 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Kucoin, BCEX, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.