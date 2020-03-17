Electra (ECA) Market Cap Reaches $2.43 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Electra has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $4,058.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,528,580,601 coins and its circulating supply is 28,661,424,048 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Fatbtc and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

