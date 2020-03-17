Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

Shares of EA traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.41. 6,365,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,647. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

