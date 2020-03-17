Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 911,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 54,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 348,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,780,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average is $124.08.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,618,794.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,103,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,350 shares of company stock worth $98,135,465 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.