Elitium Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.81 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Elitium has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $124,751.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00018996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 401.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.02222816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00192396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,855,452 tokens. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @



Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

