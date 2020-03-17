Ellaism Achieves Market Cap of $17,215.76 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $17,215.76 and $10.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.02185470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00086235 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

