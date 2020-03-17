Elrond Price Tops $0.0007 (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. Elrond has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.02233474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 399.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00191664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00034648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond's launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

