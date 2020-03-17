Elysian (ELY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $355,260.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, BitForex and Liquid. Elysian has a market capitalization of $34,020.79 and $355,260.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elysian

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

