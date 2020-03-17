Emerald Crypto Price Tops $0.0032 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $61,542.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

