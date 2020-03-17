Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,680 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $25,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 33,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after purchasing an additional 563,597 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,229,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after buying an additional 207,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

