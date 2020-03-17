Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Bought by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,615 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 1.07% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $46,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,180. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.46%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.69%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

