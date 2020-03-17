Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $45,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

