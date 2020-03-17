Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Stock Position Lifted by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Encana were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Encana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Encana by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Encana by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 15,667,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Several analysts have commented on ECA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

