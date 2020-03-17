Endor Protocol Trading Down 46.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, DEx.top and IDEX. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 46.9% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $1.12 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00854882 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000564 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,340,316 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, Coinall, Kucoin, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

