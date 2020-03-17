Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,569 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up 4.1% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 1.15% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $386,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,314,004. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.24%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Ray C. Davis acquired 801,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,178.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,142,894 shares in the company, valued at $180,977,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,194,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,313,277. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

