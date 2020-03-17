Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 118,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

