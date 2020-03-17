Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

In related news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

