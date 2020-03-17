Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,608,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,777,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Insiders purchased 1,092,300 shares of company stock worth $26,365,734 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

