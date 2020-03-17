Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,534 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

