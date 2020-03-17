Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of CIT Group worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,161.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

