Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDC opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $98.10.

