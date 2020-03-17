Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

