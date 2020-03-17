Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNKN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

