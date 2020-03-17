Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,203 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 284,667 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market cap of $773.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. ValuEngine downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

