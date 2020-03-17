Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,005 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

JPUS opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $81.58.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.