Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,025 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.12.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

