Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.14.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

