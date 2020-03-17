Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Marten Transport worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $936.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.32. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

