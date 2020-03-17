Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 165.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,531 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 139.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of CLF opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,410.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

