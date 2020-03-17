Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPS Commerce worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

