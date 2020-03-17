Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,765 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of F.N.B. worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,626,000 after buying an additional 209,494 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1,132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 1,911,862 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

