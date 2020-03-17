Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Bank of America lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

