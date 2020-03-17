Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in UGI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,518,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,775,000 after buying an additional 606,412 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,408,000 after buying an additional 1,048,441 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UGI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,244,000 after buying an additional 66,697 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in UGI by 3,301.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,097,000 after buying an additional 2,000,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UGI by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,107,000 after buying an additional 226,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NYSE UGI opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

