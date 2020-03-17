Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

OGE stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

