Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 407.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 916.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000.

ATI opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.96. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

