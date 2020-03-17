Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.