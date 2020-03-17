Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

