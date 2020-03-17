Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 231.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

