Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,354 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

