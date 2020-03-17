Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of BRO opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

