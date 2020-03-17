Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.06.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

