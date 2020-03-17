Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 110,757 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 966.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $6,078,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 37,131.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,026 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of TSEM opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

