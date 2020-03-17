Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,886 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

MGP opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 80.69%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

In other news, CEO James C. Stewart bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,861.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

